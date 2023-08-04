NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a weapon Thursday night on Niagara Avenue.

Around 9:35 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of the street after a woman called about a man who fired a shot into her car. Police say the two were familiar with one another.

The first two officers who responded to the scene encountered the woman, who officials say was pointing at a 53-year-old Niagara Falls man, saying he had a gun.

After receiving numerous commands to drop the weapon, police say he raised his revolver and shot in the direction of the officers, striking a police vehicle. Officers then returned fire, hitting him a number of times before he fell to the ground.

WARNING: The body camera video shown below contains graphic imagery and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Officers rendered first aid until medical professionals arrived, but the man was declared deceased at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Police say they recovered the .22 caliber handgun from the scene. In it were three rounds. Another three had been fired. Although his name was not released, police said the man had spent most of his life in the Bronx borough of New York City.

He did not have an extensive criminal history in western New York, but had previously served time pertaining to gun possession and robbery downstate. Police also noted that he had been a victim of assault and larceny in the past.

No officers were hurt as a result of this incident. The two who fired their weapons, each of whom have roughly two years on the job, were placed on paid administrative leave, per police protocol.

“They did exactly what they were trained to do,” Police Chief John Faso said. “Faced with a horrible, horrible situation.