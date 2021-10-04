NYS Coronavirus Update: Oct. 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We have made great strides in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, but it is important we stay vigilant,” said Governor Hochul. “Remember to keep washing your hands and wearing your mask to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Most importantly, make sure you and your family get vaccinated as soon as possible, as vaccines are our greatest weapon against the pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 122,193

Total Positive – 2,896

Percent Positive – 2.37%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.37%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,208 (+57)

Patients Newly Admitted – 245

Patients in ICU – 529 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 300 (+15)

Total Discharges – 201,807 (+197)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,665

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,917

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,520,746

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,162

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 453,511

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, October 1, 2021 Saturday, October 2, 2021 Sunday, October 3, 2021 Capital Region 3.66% 3.69% 3.61% Central New York 5.18% 5.19% 4.98% Finger Lakes 4.37% 4.39% 4.24% Long Island 2.99% 2.97% 2.92% Mid-Hudson 2.37% 2.34% 2.24% Mohawk Valley 4.98% 4.94% 4.80% New York City 1.37% 1.34% 1.32% North Country 5.59% 5.56% 5.47% Southern Tier 3.40% 3.30% 3.23% Western New York 4.33% 4.31% 4.11% Statewide 2.45% 2.44% 2.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough Friday, October 1, 2021 Saturday, October 2, 2021 Sunday, October 3, 2021 Bronx 1.32% 1.31% 1.26% Kings 1.53% 1.49% 1.52% New York 1.08% 1.05% 1.07% Queens 1.41% 1.34% 1.28% Richmond 1.60% 1.69% 1.56%

Yesterday, 2,896 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,424,368. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,409 31 Allegany 4,228 11 Broome 22,847 67 Cattaraugus 7,074 18 Cayuga 8,207 8 Chautauqua 11,678 19 Chemung 9,824 36 Chenango 4,368 9 Clinton 6,193 30 Columbia 4,828 6 Cortland 5,054 13 Delaware 3,273 9 Dutchess 34,557 38 Erie 101,993 158 Essex 2,099 11 Franklin 3,863 24 Fulton 5,767 19 Genesee 6,448 17 Greene 4,152 9 Hamilton 415 0 Herkimer 6,265 9 Jefferson 7,967 20 Lewis 3,372 3 Livingston 5,407 5 Madison 5,728 13 Monroe 80,574 135 Montgomery 5,388 8 Nassau 210,154 167 Niagara 22,914 38 NYC 1,071,062 1062 Oneida 26,983 44 Onondaga 48,488 79 Ontario 8,885 14 Orange 55,729 70 Orleans 3,949 12 Oswego 10,438 40 Otsego 4,319 9 Putnam 12,103 13 Rensselaer 13,903 24 Rockland 51,780 51 Saratoga 19,165 51 Schenectady 15,794 12 Schoharie 2,182 1 Schuyler 1,376 2 Seneca 2,604 6 St. Lawrence 9,487 31 Steuben 9,145 35 Suffolk 233,008 220 Sullivan 8,065 15 Tioga 4,647 10 Tompkins 6,202 5 Ulster 16,753 16 Warren 4,967 14 Washington 4,215 6 Wayne 7,418 33 Westchester 142,111 81 Wyoming 4,085 6 Yates 1,459 3

Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,665. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Cortland 1 Erie 1 Kings 2 Monroe 3 Niagara 1 Queens 7 Rensselaer 2 Schenectady 2 Suffolk 2 Wayne 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 12,520 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,612 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: