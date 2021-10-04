NYS Coronavirus Update: Oct. 4

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“We have made great strides in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, but it is important we stay vigilant,” said Governor Hochul. “Remember to keep washing your hands and wearing your mask to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Most importantly, make sure you and your family get vaccinated as soon as possible, as vaccines are our greatest weapon against the pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 122,193
  • Total Positive – 2,896
  • Percent Positive – 2.37%
  •  7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.37%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,208 (+57)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 245
  • Patients in ICU – 529 (+4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 300 (+15)
  • Total Discharges – 201,807 (+197)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,665
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,917
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,520,746
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,162
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 453,511
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionFriday, October 1, 2021Saturday, October 2, 2021Sunday, October 3, 2021
Capital Region3.66%3.69%3.61%
Central New York5.18%5.19%4.98%
Finger Lakes4.37%4.39%4.24%
Long Island2.99%2.97%2.92%
Mid-Hudson2.37%2.34%2.24%
Mohawk Valley4.98%4.94%4.80%
New York City1.37%1.34%1.32%
North Country5.59%5.56%5.47%
Southern Tier3.40%3.30%3.23%
Western New York4.33%4.31%4.11%
Statewide2.45%2.44%2.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BoroughFriday, October 1, 2021Saturday, October 2, 2021Sunday, October 3, 2021
Bronx1.32%1.31%1.26%
Kings1.53%1.49%1.52%
New York1.08%1.05%1.07%
Queens1.41%1.34%1.28%
Richmond1.60%1.69%1.56%

Yesterday, 2,896 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,424,368. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,40931
Allegany4,22811
Broome22,84767
Cattaraugus7,07418
Cayuga8,2078
Chautauqua11,67819
Chemung9,82436
Chenango4,3689
Clinton6,19330
Columbia4,8286
Cortland5,05413
Delaware3,2739
Dutchess34,55738
Erie101,993158
Essex2,09911
Franklin3,86324
Fulton5,76719
Genesee6,44817
Greene4,1529
Hamilton4150
Herkimer6,2659
Jefferson7,96720
Lewis3,3723
Livingston5,4075
Madison5,72813
Monroe80,574135
Montgomery5,3888
Nassau210,154167
Niagara22,91438
NYC1,071,0621062
Oneida26,98344
Onondaga48,48879
Ontario8,88514
Orange55,72970
Orleans3,94912
Oswego10,43840
Otsego4,3199
Putnam12,10313
Rensselaer13,90324
Rockland51,78051
Saratoga19,16551
Schenectady15,79412
Schoharie2,1821
Schuyler1,3762
Seneca2,6046
St. Lawrence9,48731
Steuben9,14535
Suffolk233,008220
Sullivan8,06515
Tioga4,64710
Tompkins6,2025
Ulster16,75316
Warren4,96714
Washington4,2156
Wayne7,41833
Westchester142,11181
Wyoming4,0856
Yates1,4593

Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,665. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Cortland1
Erie1
Kings2
Monroe3
Niagara1
Queens7
Rensselaer2
Schenectady2
Suffolk2
Wayne1
Westchester1

 All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 12,520 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,612 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region751,513382691,337404
Central New York586,763272544,433257
Finger Lakes764,647365710,589409
Long Island1,882,6751,5391,667,1982,316
Mid-Hudson1,460,4588371,296,0391,228
Mohawk Valley293,547133271,716149
New York City6,680,2278,1685,923,99610,012
North Country272,456131246,197150
Southern Tier391,278175361,205202
Western New York838,312518766,507485
Statewide13,921,87612,52012,479,21715,612

