NYS Quitline provides resources to help young adults become tobacco-free

NEW YORK (WWTI) — There are various resources available to help young adults that are addicted to nicotine, as well as inform parents on how to navigate the tough conversation with their children.

A National Youth Tobacco Survey completed by the United Stated Food and Drug Administration showed that almost 40% of high school e-cigarette users are using them on 20 or more days out of the month and almost a quarter of them use e-cigarettes every day.

The problem is being addressed by various resources that can provide insight on why youth should stop using the nicotine products through the New York State Smokers Quitline and its partners. The Quitline’s website provides multiple opportunities to help the youth.

One option is signing up to speak with a “quit coach” any day during the week after 9 a.m. It is the coach’s goal is to empower tobacco users through free, individualized coaching. The website also works to connect NYS residents that are 18 or older with a free starter supply of stop-smoking medication, such as nicotine patches, nicotine gum or nicotine lozenges.

The Quitline recommends parents and guardians review a new resource through the NYC Department of Health, titled “How to Talk with Your Children About Tobacco and E-Cigarettes: A Coaching Guide.” The guide provides insight on how to prevent their child from starting an addiciton and more information.

Another resource available to the public is a YouTube video featuring young adults from NYS who shared information on the benefits of becoming tobacco-free. Many of the panelists are young adults who smoked or vaped as teens but now enjoy improved focus, concentration, breathing and overall health through tobacco-free living.

The Quitline is also promoting the NYS-specific version of the Truth Initiative’s text-based intervention, “This Is Quitting.” The initiative is a free and anonymous text message program that was created with input from teenagers, college students, and young adults who have attempted to or successfully quit vaping. Residents can recieve age-appropriate quitting recommendations by texting “DropTheVape” to 88709 to access the free program.

The Quitline is encouraging everyone throughout NYS to consider the back-to-school season as an opprotunity to educate or reeducate oneself and others about the resources available for becoming tobacco-free.