ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police welcomed hundreds of new Troopers on Wednesday in the latest graduation ceremony.

227 Troopers graduated from the 210th Session of the NYSP Basic School on March 23. The Trropers took their oaths at the ceremony in Albany.

In a statement, State Police said, “We appreciate your commitment to serve all New Yorkers. Best of luck and stay safe!”

Images from the ceremony are below: