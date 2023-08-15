BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Thanks to a $2,000 grant from Wegmans, older residents in Steuben County will have another way to quickly provide emergency medical information during a crisis.

The grant from Wegmans will help to pay for the Health File/File of Life Project which provides current and essential medical information during an emergency in an easily accessible and identifiable way.

The initiative is through the OFA’s TRIAD committee which is part of a national movement of seniors and law officials working together to ensure the safety of older residents.

According to Steuben County Office for the Aging Director, Patty Baroody, the Health File with the essential information will be kept in a waterproof folder inside the resident’s freezer for safe keeping in the event of a fire or any other destructive event. A TRIAD sticker on the refrigerator door will alert emergency responders to the folder’s location.

For those who are not home when a critical medical emergency occurs, the smaller version will be carried in the wallet for access.

Additionally, plans are currently underway for a Senior Safety Showcase in the fall of 2023. The goal is to educate the public on many opportunities to enhance the well-being of older residents, said Baroody.