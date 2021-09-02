Over 23,000 speeding tickets issued during 2021 Speed Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York DMV announced 23,087 speeding tickets were issued during the 2021 Speed Awareness Week, over 1,600 more than the same week last year.

Law enforcement issued an additional 37,746 tickets for other violations, for a total of 60,833 tickets between July 31 and August 8, 2021. According to the DMV, most fatal crashes that involve speeding occur between June and October.

The DMV said speeding violations and fatalities are on the rise. In 2020 there were 314 fatal crashes in which speed was a contributing factor, up from 230 crashes in 2019. The 2020 fatal crashes accounted for 365 deaths including drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The following tickets were issued during the Speed Awareness campaign:

Violation Number of Tickets Speeding 23,087 Impaired Driving 1,380 Distracted Driving 1,185 Move Over Law 652 Seatbelt 2,359 Other Violations 32,170 Total Tickets 60,833

“New York has zero tolerance for reckless driving behaviors, such as speeding, that needlessly put all those sharing the road at risk,” DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “As the enforcement campaign showed, dangerous drivers will be caught and held accountable. I thank all law enforcement officers for their hard work ensuring safety on our roads.”