BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Motorists traveling through State Route 352 in Chemung County should expect delays in traffic due to paving work next week.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that State Route 352, between River Street and West Water Street, in the Town of Big Flats, will be reduced to a single-lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers to accommodate pavement rehabilitation work.

Work will take place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Wednesday, Aug. 16. Construction activities are dependent on weather and are subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in the work zone and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

To stay up to date with New York travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.