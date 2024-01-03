BRANCHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Saunders Finger Lakes Museum has announced a grant award of $30,000 from the New York State Council to support the nonprofit arts and culture section.

New York State has continued to invest in the arts and cultures over the years, awarding over $80 million since the spring of 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

“Research confirms what we’ve always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York’s unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year.” said Governor Hochul.