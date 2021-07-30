SUNY announces new program designed to mentor students

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a new program on Thursday geared toward having students mentor other students.

The Student Ambassador program at SUNY will designate 20 Educational Opportunity Program student ambassadors to mentor other students, create a student support network of EOP students across the SUNY system, advise the Chancellor on strengthening the program, and help recruit more students into the EOP. The program was proposed by student leader Giovanni Harvey as a way to build on the success of EOP by strengthening peer mentorship for students from historically excluded and underserved backgrounds.

Each SUNY director will have the opportunity to nominate students for the position. In order to be considered for an ambassador, students will need to be in good academic standing and enrolled full-time for the Fall 2021 semester.

“This important new initiative deepens our commitment to EOP by giving students from disadvantaged backgrounds critical peer-to-peer mentoring, enhanced networking opportunities with EOP students from across the SUNY system, and bringing their voices to the table so we can develop the support they need to succeed in college and beyond.” Chancellor Malatras said.

EOP Student Ambassadors will receive stipends of $5,000 to be a student ambassador, and will total $100,000 for the year. During the current academic year, SUNY had more than 10,000 EOP students across 50 SUNY campuses.