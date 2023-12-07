SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul stopped in Syracuse today at the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central (ITC) to deliver an important announcement.

The Governor broke ground today for the first-ever county-wide high school focused on Science, Technology, Arts and Math (STEAM), which will open in 2025 thanks to a $71 million state commitment.

Syracuse already has ITC which is a four-year, comprehensive, selective enrollment public high school specializing in electrical technology and mechanical technology.

Now, Syracuse will have a STEAM high school and will be Central New York’s first regional technical high school.

The $74 Million project aims to prepare students and the region for the growing technology manufacturing industry in anticipation of Micron’s $100 Billion investment.

Governor Hochul was joined by Micron Technology, Inc., the United Federation of Teachers, the American Federation of Teachers, New York State United Teachers and local officials at the groundbreaking today.

The Governor also announced that New York State and Micron will invest $4 million in the New York Advanced Technology Framework, helping school districts in New York build their curriculum in semiconductors and high-tech manufacturing.

The new high school will be built at the old Syracuse Central building next to ITC, renovating the building which has been vacant for far too long, according to Anthony Davis, superintendent of Schools for the Syracuse City School District.

“Today we officially break ground on the project and going forward you will see work taking place to restore and transform the beautiful building next door that has sat empty for far too long,” said Davis.

The STEAM high school will include the following concentrations:

Business Entrepreneurship

Construction Management

Data Analytics

Engineering

Media Technology and Design

Robotics and Automation

Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology

Visual and Performing Arts.

“This is not by accident, this happened because all the folks in this room and many folks outside this room came together based on a vision, worked together and this is what we have as a result,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, this has not been done in the state before and this project was the first project in the Syracuse Surge which was Mayor Walsh’s strategy to revitalize this section of downtown.

“Through the investments we’re making in Central New York, we’re expanding educational opportunities for students while ensuring the region is ready to welcome the jobs and opportunity coming through Micron’s transformative project,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in high-tech education and advanced manufacturing, we can ensure the next generation of New Yorkers is prepared to fill the jobs of the future. We’re committed to building a global chip-making hub right here in New York.”

The state has committed over $71 million to this project, along with Micron’s $10 million commitment to the school as a part of the company’s Community Investment Framework and Amazon’s $1.75 million commitment.

“We have the train the next generation of workers because when this is completed in 20 years, children born today are going to be walking in the doors and getting those great paying jobs and starting their own families, that’s the legacy of Micron, of what you’re doing here and educators are at the forefront,” said Governor Hochul.

Governor Hochul also said that through the I-81 project and new investments in Central New York, we are going to be healing our communities, including Black and brown communities in CNY.

“This building next store will be a symbol of rebirth and reimaging,” said Governor Hochul. “I know that we’ll get every dime out of this back when we change futures for young people. While we’ve made innovations in tech and we are embracing AI, there are jobs that are gonna go somewhere, so why not have the epicenter be here in Upstate New York?”

The renderings of the STEAM High School can be seen below.