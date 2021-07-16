Tully’s backs out of 2021 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tully’s Good Times has officially backed out of the 2021 New York State Fair, citing a staffing shortage for their restaurants.

“It takes dozens of staff to run our food stand and we are not able to find the quantity of employees to operate it at a level our customers have been accustomed to and deserve.” the chain announced in a Facebook post.

The post went on to say the chain will focus all of its efforts on running existing restaurants, without putting further stress or demands on staff, as many of them worked straight through the challenging pandemic.