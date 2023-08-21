WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prices are rising at the pump.

As of August 21, average gas prices officially hit $4 in the Watertown area, a 3-cent increase from the week prior, according to a press release from AAA Western and Central New York.

This was as the New York State average was $3.92 and the national average was $3.87.

AAA said high prices are likely due to hurricane development and extreme heat in the southern United States. Refineries in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas may have to curb production to deal with hot temperatures.

Additional local rates in New York are listed below:

Batavia: $3.85

Buffalo: $3.88

Elmira: $3.87

Ithaca: $3.93

Rochester: $3.92

Rome: $3.96

Syracuse: $3.91

Watertown: $4.00

Motorists are urged to conserve duel during this time. AAA recommended mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times like rush hour and combining errands into one trip. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level.