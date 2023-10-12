CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Are you ready for it? “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” a two-and-a-half-hour concert film, is coming to Central New York in local theaters on Friday night, Oct. 13.
The film is a recorded show compiled of different moments from several of Swift’s shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium.
If you’re looking to have the time of your life with Taylor Swift, there are lots of theaters offering show times of the concert film.
Exchange friendship bracelets, take selfies and wear your best Eras Tour outfit at the following theaters in Central New York.
Central New York Movie Theaters Showing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
1. Regal Destiny USA
Regal Movies is offering multiple showings of the Eras Tour, with showings starting Friday, Oct. 13, ranging from 6 p.m. to 10:35 p.m.
2. Movie Tavern Syracuse
Movie Tavern Syracuse is also offering multiple showings of the Eras Tour, and even better, the theater is offering a SuperScreenDLX showing of the movie featuring a Dolby Atmos sound experience.
3. Manlius Cinema
Though small but mighty, the newly renovated Manlius Cinema is offering showings of the Eras Tour as well, with two showings starting on Friday night.
4. Hollywood Theatre
If you’re closer to Mattydale, the local Hollywood Theatre is offering one showing of the Eras Tour opening night at 7:30 p.m.
5. Crown City Cinemas
Central New Yorkers in Cortland can watch the Eras Tour at Crown City Cinemas, offering one showing opening night at 7:00 p.m.
6. Oswego 7
Oswego moviegoers can go to two different showings of the Eras Tour on Friday night, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.
7. Auburn Movieplex 10
Skaneateles and Auburn residents can see the Eras Tour at Auburn Movieplex 10, with three showings on opening night at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
8. Hamilton Theater
Madison County residents can see the Eras Tour at Hamilton Theater, offering two 6 p.m. showings on opening night.
9. Movieplex Cinema
Oneida residents can see the Eras Tour at Movieplex Cinema with the choice of three showings opening night at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
10. Rome Cinemas 8
Those closer to Rome and Utica can travel to Rome Cinemas 8 to see the Eras Tour opening night in three showings at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
11. Marquee Cinema
New Hartford residents can see the Eras Tour at the Marquee Cinema with six different showings, including a 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
12. Regal Ithaca Mall
Ithaca residents can see the Eras Tour at Regal Ithaca Mall, offering multiple showings on opening night ranging from 6 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.
13. Cinemapolis
If you’re an Ithaca resident looking for a smaller theater to watch the Eras Tour, Cinemapolis is offering showings, including two on opening night at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
14. Geneva Movieplex 8
Those closer to the Finger Lakes area can see the Eras Tour at Geneva Movieplex 8, offering three showings on opening night at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.