CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Are you ready for it? “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” a two-and-a-half-hour concert film, is coming to Central New York in local theaters on Friday night, Oct. 13.

The film is a recorded show compiled of different moments from several of Swift’s shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium.

If you’re looking to have the time of your life with Taylor Swift, there are lots of theaters offering show times of the concert film.

Exchange friendship bracelets, take selfies and wear your best Eras Tour outfit at the following theaters in Central New York.

Central New York Movie Theaters Showing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

Regal Movies is offering multiple showings of the Eras Tour, with showings starting Friday, Oct. 13, ranging from 6 p.m. to 10:35 p.m.

Movie Tavern Syracuse is also offering multiple showings of the Eras Tour, and even better, the theater is offering a SuperScreenDLX showing of the movie featuring a Dolby Atmos sound experience.

Though small but mighty, the newly renovated Manlius Cinema is offering showings of the Eras Tour as well, with two showings starting on Friday night.

If you’re closer to Mattydale, the local Hollywood Theatre is offering one showing of the Eras Tour opening night at 7:30 p.m.

Central New Yorkers in Cortland can watch the Eras Tour at Crown City Cinemas, offering one showing opening night at 7:00 p.m.

Oswego moviegoers can go to two different showings of the Eras Tour on Friday night, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

Skaneateles and Auburn residents can see the Eras Tour at Auburn Movieplex 10, with three showings on opening night at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Madison County residents can see the Eras Tour at Hamilton Theater, offering two 6 p.m. showings on opening night.

Oneida residents can see the Eras Tour at Movieplex Cinema with the choice of three showings opening night at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Those closer to Rome and Utica can travel to Rome Cinemas 8 to see the Eras Tour opening night in three showings at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

New Hartford residents can see the Eras Tour at the Marquee Cinema with six different showings, including a 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ithaca residents can see the Eras Tour at Regal Ithaca Mall, offering multiple showings on opening night ranging from 6 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

If you’re an Ithaca resident looking for a smaller theater to watch the Eras Tour, Cinemapolis is offering showings, including two on opening night at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Those closer to the Finger Lakes area can see the Eras Tour at Geneva Movieplex 8, offering three showings on opening night at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.