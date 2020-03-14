NYSCOPBA calls for immediate ban on inmate visits amid COVID-19 national emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – There are major concerns Friday for the health and wellbeing of our local state prison correction officers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, now a national emergency.

NYSCOPBA, the union for NYS correction officers, released the following statement Friday calling on the state to immediately ban inmate visits at all of its state prison, including NYSDOC Southport Correctional Facility and Elmira Correctional Facility.

The following is a news release from NYSCOPBA;