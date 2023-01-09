HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show is in full swing and those who can’t attend have an opportunity to watch from home.

PCN, the Pennsylvania Cable Network, is airing and streaming portions of the PA Farm Show starting on January 7.

Events being offered include rodeos, food demonstrations, meetings, and contests.

Here’s a list of events being offered by PCN starting on January 9 through the end of the PA Farm Show.

January 9

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 9 10:00 AM Maple Production Demo Cable and Streaming January 9 11:00 AM Smoked Red Cabbage Food Demo Cable and Streaming January 9 12:00 PM Poached Pear Creme Brulee and Creme Brulee Filled Donuts Food Demo Cable and Streaming January 9 1:00 PM Basil Olive Oil Cake with Marinated Strawberries Food Demo Cable and Streaming January 9 2:00 PM Leg of Lamb Food Demo with Keith Rudolf, Chef for the Philadelphia Phillies Cable and Streaming January 9 3:00 PM Farm Apple Pan Pie with Ice Cream Food Demo Cable and Streaming January 9 3:30 PM PA Ag Republicans Meeting Streaming on PCN Selecct January 9 4:00 PM Hamburger Pie with Beer Chaser Cauliflower Cable and Streaming January 9 7:00 PM Square Dance Contest Cable and Streaming

January 10

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 10 9:00 AM Mini Horse and Mini Mule Pull Contest Cable and Streaming January 10 9:00 AM Farm Show Scholarship Award Streaming on PCN Select January 10 9:30 AM Farm Show Sale of Champions Streaming on PCN Select January 10 12:00 PM Pony Pull Contest Cable and Streaming January 10 1:30 PM Horse Pull Contest Cable and Streaming January 10 6:30 PM Celebrity Feed Scurry Streaming on PCN Select

January 11

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 11 12:00 PM Tractor Square Dance Cable and Streaming January 11 1:00 PM Tractor Parade Cable and Streaming January 11 3:00 PM Sheep-to-Shawl Contest Cable and Streaming January 11 6:00 PM Sheep-to-Shawl Contest Awards Cable and Streaming January 11 6:30 PM Sheep-to-Shawl Contest Auction Cable and Streaming January 11 7:00 PM Bid Calling Contest Streaming on PCN Select

January 12

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 12 11:00 AM Honey Extraction Demo Cable and Streaming January 12 11:00 AM Mini Horse Extravaganza Streaming on PCN Select January 12 12:00 PM Spaghetti Carbonara Food Demo with U.S. Coast Guard Chefs Cable and Streaming January 12 1:00 PM Army vs. Navy Cook-Off Cable and Streaming January 12 2:00 PM Fried Green Tomato Benedict Food Demo with U.S. Air Force Culinary Specialist Cable and Streaming

