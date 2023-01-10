HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the recipients of $520,219 for the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants.

The announcement took place at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Grants were awarded to 20 projects located throughout 10 counties. These grants are available through Gov. Tom Wolf’s Pennsylvania Farm Bill.

The Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Program was created to grow agricultural infrastructure by investing in small businesses to help bring their operations to a greater scale in order to meet the demands of local communities.

“Access to food is a basic human right. It should be accessible close to home, not a car or bus ride away,” said Redding. “We aim to support businesses to end food apartheid and transform neighborhoods by strengthening food access through urban agriculture and the zip-code neutral approach of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.”

The Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program works to break down walls of inequality while providing fresh and healthy foods to urban areas where access to food is limited. The program also strives to expose young Pennsylvanians to agriculture and career opportunities in the industry.

Applicants that applied for the grant are eligible for up to $2,500 in micro-grant funds or up to $50,000 in collaboration grant funds. These funds can be used to assist food processors and growers in urban communities to complete projects such as expanding operations, site design, or planning to create community gardens, implementing aquaponic and hydroponic facilities, cold storage expansion, and more.

To learn more about the department’s grant programs, you can click here.

The following projects are recipients of grants announced Tuesday: