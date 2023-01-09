HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA) is bringing an exhilarating experience to the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show where you can experience what it is like to be a jockey or harness driver for yourself, all thanks to virtual reality.

The PHRA will be bringing its popular virtual reality horse racing experience to the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show this year. This experience is free of charge to Farm Show attendees, however, you do have to be at least 12 years old to participate.

While wearing a virtual reality headset, participants will be transported to a race at the Hollywood Casinos in either Grantville or Washington.

Participants will sit on a mechanical horse that mimics the motions of a 1,200-pound Thoroughbred, galloping at top speed. While sitting on the “horse,” participants will wear the virtual reality headset and will be able to see a 360-degree view of the race.

The virtual reality experience was created by PHRA as a way for the public to be able to experience the thrill of horse racing, as well as give a glimpse into what it is like racing at one of Pennsylvania’s six racetracks.

Participants will also have the option to sit in a full-size jog cart, to experience what it is like to be a harness racing driver.

The experience will take place for the entire duration of the 2023 PA Farm Show. You can find the experience at Booth 601.