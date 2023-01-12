HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The stage is set for the seventh annual Army/Navy Cook-Off at the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. The event is a cooking competition, “Iron Chef” style.

Those competing will receive a basket of locally sourced ingredients, miscellaneous grocery items, herbs, and spices and 30 minutes to complete four dishes.

This year the culinary competition will see Petty Officer James Monoski, United States Navy, along with Ali Lanyon and Dan Tomaso from abc27 compete against Staff Sgt. Joe Shandly Malubay, culinary specialist at the Army Executive Dining Facility (AREDF) and Unites States Army, along with a team from WGAL go head-to-head.

A four-person judging panel will evaluate the final dishes, including John Moeller, former White House chef and author of “Dining at the White House – From the President’s Table to Yours”; Marc Ferraro, executive deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Senior Chief Jason T. Rohrs, Special Command Aide Program manager, Office of the Commandant, United States Coast Guard; and Greg Wagner, senior manager, Internal Technical Support for Comcast NBCUniversal.

The competition is scheduled to take place on Jan. 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.