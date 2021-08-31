Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
The Hochul Administration
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Analysis: Coming Flu Season Will Likely Be Severe, Increased Vaccination Could Help
Two New York state lawmakers are pushing for transparency in new Bills stadium discussions
Video
This is the last US soldier leaving Afghanistan
Video
Afghans plead for help to get family home amid U.S. exit
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Waverly’s Melina Ortiz scores first collegiate goal for Siena
Video
H.S. Football Season Preview: Seneca Indians
Video
Giants trade DL BJ Hill to Bengals, acquire former first round pick Price
Glen Motor Inn owner, local race legend Vic Franzese passes away
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Hunger Action Month
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Pain Awareness
Does Drug-Free Pain Management Actually Work?
Tame Your Pain. Enjoy Your Life
Don't Miss
Does Drug-Free Pain Management Actually Work?
Tame Your Pain. Enjoy Your Life
Trending Now
Elmira woman arrested on drug charge
Gallery
Pennsylvania to mandate masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Gov. Hochul announces mandatory weekly COVID testing program for unvaccinated school staff
Video
Puppies rescued from Hurricane Ida by Pennsylvania sanctuary
Child riding a scooter hit by car, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver
Video
25-year-old Elmira woman dies of alleged fentanyl poisoning; friends call for justice
Video
Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Chemung County man sentenced for shaking infant, causing brain injuries
Video
Millerton business damaged by early morning fire
Video
Corning Public Theater to be renovated
Video