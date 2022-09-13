CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Donald Trump Jr. will appear with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Chambersburg this week.

The event on September 16 will be held at The Orchards Restaurant with the free rally starting with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Speakers are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and run through 6 p.m.

A paid-ticket reception will be held after the rally inside the restaurant. According to Mastriano’s event website, the two cheapest ticket options for the dinner ($65 and $120) are sold out. Priority seating tickets are available for $1,000 or priority seating with a picture can be purchased for $2,500.

There is also a $5,000 VIP reception with priority seating and a picture option.

Conservative author Lance Wallnau is also scheduled to attend.

Free tickets for the rally can be selected on Mastriano’s event website.

Mastriano recently campaigned with former President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in Wilkes Barre. Mastriano, who currently serves as a State Senator representing Franklin County, is also scheduled to appear with former Senator Rick Santorum in Delaware County on September 15.

According to the FiveThirtyEight election forecast model, Democrat Josh Shapiro is favored to win the race with an 89% chance of defeating Mastriano. Recent polls by Emerson College and Trafalgar Group have Shapiro leading Mastriano by three and four points respectively.