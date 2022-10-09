WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Midterms are just over five weeks away, and candidates for various federal and state offices are ramping up their campaigns.

One of the most closely watched races across the nation is that for Governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro faces Republican Doug Mastriano.

Wilkes-Barre’s Best Western Hotel was filled with hundreds of people for the Luzerne County Democratic Committee’s Red, White and Blue Brunch.

Local leaders and constituents came to support Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign race against Republican Candidate Doug Mastriano, for Governor.

Shapiro says he was thrilled to see a room full of people, especially in a critical county needed for the election next month.

“These folks have been working incredibly hard for us, doing incredible work, and I’m grateful for support, and confident that we will win Luzerne County again,” stated Governor Democratic Candidate Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro discussed several programs he plans to push for if elected, including offering more trade skills in schools and hiring more police throughout the state.

“I’ve been calling throughout this campaign for hiring 2K more police officers. That they be properly trained, that they be from the community, that they look like the people they were sworn to protect,” Shapiro continued.

He also vowed to veto any bills that would ban abortion.

Shapiro spoke about President Biden’s recent pardon for Americans charged with marijuana possession.

“I support marijuana legalization in Pennsylvania, with two important caveats. One, that we expunge the records who have been convicted of possession and two, that it be local ownership,” said Shapiro.

This year’s General Election is Tuesday, November 8.

Eyewitness News covers the campaign events of all candidates when they are in the region.