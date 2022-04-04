LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon County Republican Party has endorsed Dave White for Governor.

White’s campaign announced the endorsement in a statement over the weekend.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Lebanon County GOP. I am proud that our campaign is uniting the Republican Party in the east, central, and western regions of our Commonwealth,” said White.

White has also been endorsed by both the Delaware and Butler County Republican Party groups.

Pier Hess Graf, Lebanon County District Attorney and Lebanon County GOP Vice Chairman, said she believes White “has put the safety and security of Pennsylvania families first.”

White, a Delaware County businessman, received 5.7% in a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll of Pennsylvania voters released on March 31.

State Senator Doug Mastriano received 16.2%, followed by Lou Barletta at 12.4% and Bill McSwain at 6.4%.

Fifty percent of Republican voters 18-29 are undecided in the gubernatorial race and 48.7% of all Republican voters said they were undecided.

Emerson College will be releasing a second poll of Republican voters in early April. Candidates who receive at least 5% in either poll can qualify for a debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. and our media partners, WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh.