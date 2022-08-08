PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Tickets are now available for a Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

According to Turning Point Action, the “United and Win Rally” will be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. The convention center is located at 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd.

The event is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m. with Mastriano and DeSantis each scheduled to speak.

The event will include airport-like screening and all persons and property will be searched.

Prohibited Items:

Bags, backpacks, messenger bags

Skateboards, bicycles

Balloons, laser pointers, umbrellas

Sticks, poles, bats, etc.

Food, beverages, containers, water bottles

Weapons, ammunition, knives, projectiles, pepper spray, expandable batons, firearms (NO CCW in Event Zone) or other hazardous items

Tactical gear including but not limited to helmets, body armor, shields, etc.

Signs, banners, flyers, posters, stickers

Alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia

Amplified sound or other noisemakers

Animals (service animals permitted)

Free tickets can be ordered online.

DeSantis will also travel to Arizona, New Mexico, and Ohio this month for a series of rallies hosted and organized by the conservative group Turning Points Action.

Those rallies will see the Florida governor stump for several candidates including Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance, Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.

DeSantis’s travel plans are the latest evidence of his growing sway among Republican voters nationally amid speculation that he could mount a 2024 bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

But notably, the rallies don’t put him in direct contention with Trump, who is also said to be weighing a 2024 comeback bid of his own.