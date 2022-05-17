PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the lone Democratic candidate in Tuesday’s race for Governor, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shapiro’s campaign released a statement saying he tested positive about 24 hours before the polls close in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night after experiencing mild symptoms. The 48-year-old has been crisscrossing the state campaigning the last few days, including stops in Meadville and Bedford County.

“On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Josh Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19. Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home. “Attorney General Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown.” Josh Shapiro campaign

Shapiro will face the winner of Tuesday night’s Republican primary election in the November general election.

The most recent polls of the PA Governor race have State Senator Doug Mastriano leading the Republican field, followed by Lou Barletta, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

Shapiro’s diagnosis comes days after Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who’s leading the polls in the Democratic Senate race, suffered a stroke while campaigning. He is expected to make a full recovery but remains hospitalized and does not plan to attend his election night event.