(WHTM) – Candidates in Pennsylvania’s primary race for Governor are shifting their latest targets to the state’s gas tax as Pennsylvanians feel pain at the pump.

Dave White, one of the nine Republicans on the May ballot, says he paid $100 to fill up his car.

“It doesn’t mean a whole lot to me but it means a lot to the people across Pennsylvania the people that are working hard,” said White, a businessman from Delaware County.

Candidates, including White, have ads targeting the gas tax and Governor Tom Wolf.

In one of his most recent ads, White says “under Wolf, Pennsylvania pays the highest gas tax and the highest gas prices ever.”

However, it wasn’t Governor Wolf who signed the gas tax, it was his predecessor, Republican Tom Corbett.

White says regardless of who signed the gas tax, “the system in Harrisburg is broken.”

Jake Corman, the President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate, joined the Governor race in November and has called for a pause of the gas tax. While he was a legislative leader, Corman voted in favor of the tax.

Corman’s proposed Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act would gas tax revenue with a combination of federal funds and a bond issue “to ensure critical infrastructure projects are not delayed or deferred due to the gas tax cut.”

State Representative Mike Carroll, the Democratic chair of the Transportation Committee, says even with the gas tax, Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges are among the worst in the country. Carroll says reducing the funding stream for repairing those bridges and roads won’t make them better.

“I’ll remind viewers we had a bridge collapse not long ago,” said Carroll, referencing the January four-lane bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

“It’s never easy to take the position where you’re gonna be the anti-Santa Claus, but the reality is we have to govern this state and we have to make sure we have safe and efficient transportation assets and we cannot have bridges collapse into ravines.”

Democrat Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth’s attorney general and candidate on the Democratic ticket for Governor, says he won’t touch the gas tax but he would send federal relief money to help Pennsylvanians who are paying for it.

“What I’m going to do is put a rebate a refund back in the pockets of every Pennsylvanian who owns a car. I’m going to give you $250 bucks immediately to offset the high gas prices. If you own two cars you get 500 bucks..three cars $750 bucks and so on and so forth.”

Pennsylvania’s primary election is set for May 17.