(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee.

The group will help lead the planning and execution of the Shapiro-Davis Inauguration on January 17, 2023.

The following Pennsylvanians will lead the Inaugural Committee as Co-Chairs and work closely alongside Inauguration Executive Director Amanda Warren:

  • Incoming First Lady Lori Shapiro, Honorary Co-Chair
  • Incoming Second Lady Blayre Holmes-Davis, Honorary Co-Chair
  • Darren J. Check, Partner at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, Co-Chair
  • William Dunbar, Managing Partner at Dunbar Public Affairs & Associates Co-Chair
  • Vanessa DeSalvo Getz, President at SALVO Strategies, Co-Chair
  • Kenneth M. Jarin, Partner at Ballard Spahr LLP, Co-Chair
  • Michele Kessler, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 1776, Co-Chair

See below for the full Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee: 

  • Philip Ameris, President of the Laborers’ District Council of Western Pennsylvania 
  • Carolina DiGiorgio, Chief Executive Officer of Congreso
  • Varsovia Fernandez, CEO of PA CDFI Network
  • Jeff Freedman, Co-Creator of QBurgh 
  • Kata Himes, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of OB/GYN, University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
  • Shamsul Huda, Trustee to the Board at Bucks County Community College and Board President of the International Festival Foundation
  • Betsy Bechtolt Magley, Principal of Bcauses, LLC
  • Taneise Marshall, Self-Employed Small Business Owner
  • Mollie McCurdy, Retired Lawyer
  • Ruby Mundok, Students for Shapiro Chapter Lead and Millersville University Student
  • Evan Myers, Senior VP of Accuweather
  • Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown
  • Dennis Pagliotti, President & Business Manager of Bricklayers Local 1
  • Alison Perelman, Executive Director of Philadelphia 3.0
  • Todd Reidbord, Principal at Walnut Capital
  • Izzy Saler, Director of High School Students for Shapiro and Student at Lower Merion High School
  • Marla Tobe Werner, Co-Founder and CEO of Givver
  • Jill Zipin, Chairwoman of Democratic Jewish Outreach PA

Later this week the Shapiro-Davis Transition will also announce its Advisory Committees of policy and professional experts, community advocates, and business, industry, and labor leaders.