TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— To commemorate the opening of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee’s new office in downtown Tunkhannock, Attorney General, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor candidate, Josh Shapiro met with residents of Wyoming County.





While at the new office, Shapiro discussed his plans if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro said he stands with Roe v Wade and how he will veto any bill that tries to outlaw abortion.

He talked about his idea to bring broadband to rural areas as well as many other issues.