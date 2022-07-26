(TheHill) — Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D) is running a new ad that slams Republican challenger Doug Mastriano over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Doug Mastriano. He really is dangerous,” a narrator can be heard saying in the ad, which was first reported by Punchbowl News.

“In the state legislature, Mastriano introduced a bill to overturn the election results and declare Trump the winner. He even brought Rudy Giuliani to hearings to spread dangerous lies. Because Mastriano doesn’t care about your vote, he wants to pick the winner. A frightening preview of how he’d run Pennsylvania.”

The campaign ad includes an audio clip of Mastriano. “As governor, I get to decertify any or all machines in the state,” he says in the clip.

The ad finishes with a narrator saying that the Republican gubernatorial candidate would be a “dangerous risk” for the state.

The ad is running across Pennsylvania, according to Punchbowl News.

The ad is notable because the governor appoints the secretary of state in the Keystone State, who would be in charge of overseeing elections.

A USA Today Network-Suffolk University poll released last month showed Shapiro holding a 3 percentage point lead over Mastriano, 49 percent to 46 percent. The margin of difference in the poll between the two candidates is within the poll’s margin of error.

Mastriano, who has received the endorsement of former President Trump, is among a number of Republican candidates who won their primary and have openly questioned or objected to the win of President Biden during the 2020 election.

The Hill has reached out to Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s campaigns for comment.