Pennsylvania Primary Results

NOTE FROM WETM: We are currently running tests. Any numbers you see are not accurate. Official results will not start reporting until after 8 p.m. on June 2nd.

2020 Pennsylvania Primary Elections

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

President of the United StatesRepublican
CandidateVotesPercent
Donald Trump
RepublicanR
Race not called
950,25169.1%
Bill Weld
RepublicanR
Race not called
219,62816.0%
Rocky De La Fuente
RepublicanR
Race not called
206,09215.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
100% reporting
President of the United StatesDemocrat
CandidateVotesPercent
Joseph Biden
DemocratD
Race not called
921,54059.5%
Bernie Sanders
DemocratD
Race not called
619,57740.0%
Tulsi Gabbard
DemocratD
Race not called
6,8340.4%
Updated: 3 hours ago
100% reporting
U.S. House of Representatives(R) 12th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Fred Keller
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 2 hours ago
0% reporting
U.S. House of Representatives(D) 12th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Lee Griffin
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
U.S. House of Representatives(R) 13th District
CandidateVotesPercent
John Joyce
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 2 hours ago
0% reporting
U.S. House of Representatives(D) 13th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Todd Rowley
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
U.S. House of Representatives(R) 15th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Glenn GT Thompson
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
U.S. House of Representatives(D) 15th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Robert Williams
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA Attorney GeneralRepublican
CandidateVotesPercent
Heather Heidelbaugh
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA Attorney GeneralDemocrat
CandidateVotesPercent
Josh Shapiro
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA Auditor GeneralRepublican
CandidateVotesPercent
Timothy Defoor
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA Auditor GeneralDemocrat
CandidateVotesPercent
Christina Hartman
DemocratD
Race not called
528,32034.1%
Scott Conklin
DemocratD
Race not called
469,60530.3%
Michael Lamb
DemocratD
Race not called
329,25521.3%
Tracie Fountain
DemocratD
Race not called
89,5125.8%
Rosie Davis
DemocratD
Race not called
87,8605.7%
Nina Ahmad
DemocratD
Race not called
43,5032.8%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
PA State TreasurerDemocrat
CandidateVotesPercent
Joe Torsella
DemocratD
Race not called
5,000100.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
69% reporting
PA State TreasurerRepublican
CandidateVotesPercent
Stacy Garrity
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Senator(R) 25th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Jim Brown
RepublicanR
Race not called
67,20044.9%
Cris Dush
RepublicanR
Race not called
60,08140.1%
Herm Suplizio
RepublicanR
Race not called
22,44815.0%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
PA State Senator(D) 25th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Margie Brown
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Senator(R) 35th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Wayne Langerholc JR
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Senator(D) 35th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Shaun Dougherty
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 51st District
CandidateVotesPercent
Matthew Dowling
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 59th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Mike Reese
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 66th District
CandidateVotesPercent
John Matson
RepublicanR
Race not called
22,18755.6%
Brian Smith
RepublicanR
Race not called
17,74244.4%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 67th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Martin Causer
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 69th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Carl Metzgar
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 71st District
CandidateVotesPercent
Jim Rigby
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(D) 72nd District
CandidateVotesPercent
Frank Burns
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 72nd District
CandidateVotesPercent
Jerry Carnicella
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Howard Terndrup
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 73rd District
CandidateVotesPercent
Tommy Sankey
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 75th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Michael Clement
RepublicanR
Race not called
16,85139.8%
Mike Armanini
RepublicanR
Race not called
12,80530.2%
Lisa Labrasca Becker
RepublicanR
Race not called
12,70030.0%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
PA State Representative(D) 75th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Ryan Grimm
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 77th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Steve Yetsko
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(D) 77th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Scott Conklin
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 78th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Jesse Topper
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 79th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Lou Schmitt
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 80th District
CandidateVotesPercent
Jim Gregory
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 81st District
CandidateVotesPercent
Rich Irvin
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(D) 81st District
CandidateVotesPercent
Ian Kidd
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(R) 171st District
CandidateVotesPercent
Kerry Benninghoff
RepublicanR
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
PA State Representative(D) 171st District
CandidateVotesPercent
Peter Buck
DemocratD
Race not called
00.0%
Updated: 3 days ago
0% reporting
