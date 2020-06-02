Pennsylvania Primary Results

NOTE FROM WETM: We are currently running tests. Any numbers you see are not accurate. Official results will not start reporting until after 8 p.m. on June 2nd.
2020 Pennsylvania Primary Elections
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Donald Trump
RepublicanR
Race not called
|950,251
|69.1%
Bill Weld
RepublicanR
Race not called
|219,628
|16.0%
Rocky De La Fuente
RepublicanR
Race not called
|206,092
|15.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
100% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Joseph Biden
DemocratD
Race not called
|921,540
|59.5%
Bernie Sanders
DemocratD
Race not called
|619,577
|40.0%
Tulsi Gabbard
DemocratD
Race not called
|6,834
|0.4%
Updated: 3 hours ago
100% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Fred Keller
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 2 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lee Griffin
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
John Joyce
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 2 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Todd Rowley
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Glenn GT Thompson
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Robert Williams
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Heather Heidelbaugh
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Josh Shapiro
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Timothy Defoor
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Christina Hartman
DemocratD
Race not called
|528,320
|34.1%
Scott Conklin
DemocratD
Race not called
|469,605
|30.3%
Michael Lamb
DemocratD
Race not called
|329,255
|21.3%
Tracie Fountain
DemocratD
Race not called
|89,512
|5.8%
Rosie Davis
DemocratD
Race not called
|87,860
|5.7%
Nina Ahmad
DemocratD
Race not called
|43,503
|2.8%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Joe Torsella
DemocratD
Race not called
|5,000
|100.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
69% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Stacy Garrity
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jim Brown
RepublicanR
Race not called
|67,200
|44.9%
Cris Dush
RepublicanR
Race not called
|60,081
|40.1%
Herm Suplizio
RepublicanR
Race not called
|22,448
|15.0%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Margie Brown
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Wayne Langerholc JR
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Shaun Dougherty
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Matthew Dowling
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Mike Reese
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
John Matson
RepublicanR
Race not called
|22,187
|55.6%
Brian Smith
RepublicanR
Race not called
|17,742
|44.4%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Martin Causer
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Carl Metzgar
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jim Rigby
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Frank Burns
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jerry Carnicella
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Howard Terndrup
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Tommy Sankey
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Michael Clement
RepublicanR
Race not called
|16,851
|39.8%
Mike Armanini
RepublicanR
Race not called
|12,805
|30.2%
Lisa Labrasca Becker
RepublicanR
Race not called
|12,700
|30.0%
Updated: 5 minutes ago
100% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Ryan Grimm
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Steve Yetsko
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Scott Conklin
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jesse Topper
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lou Schmitt
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jim Gregory
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Rich Irvin
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Ian Kidd
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Kerry Benninghoff
RepublicanR
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Peter Buck
DemocratD
Race not called
|0
|0.0%
Updated: 3 days ago
0% reporting