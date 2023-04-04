ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz will be inducted into the Oak Hill Country Club’s Hill of Fame. He will be the 46th person inducted.

Oak Hill President Jim Merkley and the chairman of the Hill of Fame Bill Westerfeld made the announcement Tuesday, saying that there will be a ceremony on May 17 at 3 p.m. honoring Nantz’s career in broadcast journalism —including his calls, commentary, and accomplishments.

Upon induction, the country club will immortalize Nantz with a bronze plaque to one of Oak Hill’s many trees surrounding the 13th hole of the East Course.

In a statement, both Merkley and Westerfeld expressed their excitement to induct Nantz.

“He possesses a certain intangible quality, which is always uplifting for those consuming his broadcasts,” Merkley said. “He has a gift for connecting the competition he is calling to every listener and viewer, and Jim elevates the contributions of those around him while inspiring excellence.”

“Like those honored before him, Nantz has those certain qualities and characteristics that set him apart from others in the broadcasting field,” Westerfeld added. “Our committee is working tirelessly to make this year’s event a special one. No one is more deserving than him for this recognition.”

Nantz has worked for CBS throughout his entire career and has won numerous awards, including three Emmys. the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Media Award, and the 2021 Old Tom Morris Award to name a few. He recently called the Super Bowl, the Men’s NCAA Basketball Championship, and he will be calling The Masters.