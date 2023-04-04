PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of the PGA Championship is now just six weeks away, and over at Oak Hill, the PGA of America continues preparing the club to host nearly a quarter million fans.

The main spectator entrance that will also serve as a merchandise tent continues to shape up. Walls, lights and doors have all been added to the structure.

Over by the first tee, the flooring for a few marketplace concession stands have been put in place. It will be a good view to watch the first hole.

Also, the grandstand that oversees the 18th hole has began its’ construction.