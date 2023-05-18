PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Golf is not an individual sport. Every single player has a teammate, that’s the caddie. For Phil Mickelson, his caddie is also his younger brother, Tim Mickelson.

The golfer-caddie partnership is unique. But the bond goes a bit deeper when the person carrying your clubs is your brother.

“It’s really special to be able to share certain moments with a family member,” said Tim Mickelson. “Obviously winning the PGA 2 years ago was a special moment for us.”

Caddying is one of the more thankless jobs in sports. It looks easy right? Just carry around golf clubs around the course. But there’s so much more to the job than that.

“Some caddies are meteorologists,” said Tim Mickelson. “They have to know exactly which way the wind is going if their player asks for it. Nutritionists, when and where to get their players food, water, electrolytes things like that.”

Tim also said much of the preparation for a major championship is spent studying the course all by themselves.

“We probably spend 4, 10-12 hours at a major championship writing things in our yardage books,” said Tim Mickelson. “So that we know as many inches on this ground as we can possibly know.”

So how is a caddie supposed to manage intense moments on the course? Where the golfer is irritated and clearly upset.

“That’s one of the tough parts as a caddy,” said Tim Mickelson. “When to say something, when not to say something because when they are frustrated, sometimes you need to let them just get it out. Other times you need to bring them back to reality like hey that was in the past and we have to focus on the next shot.”

A weatherman, dietician, and a therapist, it seems like a lot to be on one person’s plate. But the job has its perks. Tim added that he gets to travel to new places and with the downtime he gets, he’s able to hit restaurants and see what that any given city has to offer.

Tim stated that there have been two very special moments in his caddying career that stand out from the rest.

“Number 1 was certainly the PGA (Championship), two years ago to help him win as the oldest player ever,” said Tim Mickelson. “Then number two was when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am because my grandfather, his grandfather obviously as well, was apart of the first ever caddy group in 1919. So for us to go and win at a place that had so much family history.”

Phil Mickelson currently sits at one over par through 16 holes of play at the PGA Championship. Play was suspended on Thursday due to darkness.