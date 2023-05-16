ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship released the list of featured groups for the PGA Championship and the tee times for four of the groups.

Below is a list of who is in each featured group and when each of the groups will be teeing off for the championship rounds Thursday and Friday:

Thursday at 8 a.m. and Friday at 1:25 p.m. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. PGA Champion Brooks Koepka. Gary Woodland.

and Thursday at 8:11 a.m. and Friday at 1:36 p.m. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy. PGA Champion Justin Thomas. 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa.

and Thursday at 8:22 a.m. and Friday at 1:47 p.m. Jordan Spieth. Shane Lowry. Viktor Hovland.

and Thursday at 8:33 a.m. and Friday at 1:58 p.m. World No. 1 and Masters champ Jon Rahm. US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick. Open Championship Winner Cameron Smith.

