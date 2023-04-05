Crews responded to Hotel Crittenden for a fire with people trapped inside on April 5, 2023 (Courtesy: Star Hose Company)

COUDERSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – First responders rescued several guests from a hotel that started on fire in Coudersport Wednesday morning.

Star Hose Fire Company said that it was dispatched to Hotel Crittenden on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. on April 5, 2023 for a report of a building on fire with people possibly trapped inside.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the hotel, prompting a second alarm.

Crews searched the second and third floors of the hotel and brought several people to safety with ground ladders and the fire escape. Reports from CBS News said that five people were taken to UPMC.

Star Hose said first responders were on the scene for several hours. Photos from the scene showed damage to the roof with fallen debris on the sidewalk and street.

Officials didn’t release any details on the cause of the fire. The hotel posted on its Facebook page that the fire broke out on the third floor. It will be closed until further notice.