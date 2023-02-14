ULYSSES TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A Potter County man has died after a one-vehicle crash late last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Joshua Silsby of Genesee, Pa. died in the February 10 crash on State Route 449 around 4:42 p.m. According to the crash report, Silsby was driving south and went around a curve.

After the curve, Silsby then went off the west side of the road and hit an embankment, PSP said. The SUV then flipped and partially ejected Silsby from the driver’s window.

According to PSP, Silsby was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:12 p.m. by the Deputy Coroner.