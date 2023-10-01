BINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — One teen died, and two others were injured after a Sunday morning crash in Bingham Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a 19-year-old male from Westfield lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lane of Hickox-Ulysses Road around 4:41 a.m. on Oct. 1. The vehicle struck a barn on the east side of the road and then hit two trees before coming to a stop.

A 16-year-old passenger from Harrison Valley sustained fatal injuries during the crash. The driver and a 17-year-old female passenger from Ulysses were transported to Jones Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected major and minor injuries.

The identities of the crash victims have not been released at this time, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Pennsylvania State Police, the Genesee Township Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, PennDOT, the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Company and EMS, the Potter County Coroner, and Whites Towing assisted at the scene.