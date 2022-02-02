Olympic Program Alert Header

NBC Primetime February 2, 2022

NBC Tonight 020222

Tonight is Chicago Wednesday and we have episodes of Chicago Med, Fire, and PD, followed by 18 News at 11. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is all-original with Maluma, then a fresh Late Night with Seth Meyers welcomes Charlie Day and Sam Richardson.

As the 2022 Winter Olympics get underway tomorrow, we will have :

  • Opening night of primetime features live figure skating, and Nathan Chen is expected to compete.
  • Hockey gets underway as the 2018 Gold-Medal U.S. Women face off against Finland.

You can come back to MyTwinTiers.com to find out what events will be presented during Primetime during the Olympics.

