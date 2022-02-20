Olympic Program Alert Header

Tonight on WETM Primetime: The 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies

Tonight, the Olympic Games conclude with one final night of celebration. Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, and Terry Gannon host the Closing Ceremony and countdown the top moments of these Games, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

DAYTIME

Cross Country Women’s 30km | Jessie Diggins (Afton MN), Rosie Brennan (Park City UT)
Alpine Skiing Team Event | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO)
Figure Skating Gala | Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City UT), Vincent Zhou (Palo Alto CA), Madison Hubbell (Sylvania OH) & Zach Donohue (Madison CT), Madison Chock (Redondo Beach CA) & Evan Bates (Ann Arbor MI), Alysa Liu (Richmond CA)

PRIME

Mike Tirico with Olympic Gold
Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinksi, and Terry Gannon host Closing Ceremony
Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville GA) is Team USA flag bearer

TONIGHT is the post-Olympics preview of America’s Got Talent: ExtremeSimon Cowell judges with WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. AGT host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”  The show’s time period premiere is tomorrow, Monday the 21st (8/7c) followed by the premiere of The Endgame (10/9c), a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller. 

THURSDAY is the return of one of NBC’s most treasured and honored dramas, with the season premiere of Law & Order. Sam Waterson and Anthony Anderson reprise their roles and are joined by newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi. 

