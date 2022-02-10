WETM Olympic Primetime, Feb 10, 2022

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including those already at the maximum allowable level of their benefits will receive a supplemental allotment later in February. Officials said the emergency assistance supplement will be provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP.

Officials said households already near or at the maximum SNAP benefit level at $835 for a household of four, will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95. Roughly $230 million is provided in this federal funding program into the state's economy, overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.