WETM Olympic Primetime, Feb 10, 2022

Feb 10 Primetime 1920 x 1080 ELM
Tonight at the Winter Olympics, legendary snowboarder Shaun White looks to put the finishing touch on his stellar career in the Men’s Halfpipe final. The Winter Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

DAYTIME


Luge Team Relay
Snowboarding Men’s Cross Final
Cross Country Women’s 10km | Jessie Diggins (Afton MN), Rosie Brennan (Park City UT), Novie McCabe (Winthrop WA), Hailey Swirbul (El Jebel CO)
Speed Skating Women’s 5000m
Men’s Ice Hockey USA vs China


PRIMETIME


Snowboarding Men’s Halfpipe Final Live | Shaun White (Carlsbad CA), Chase Josey (Sun Valley NV), Taylor Gold (Steamboat Springs CO)
Alpine Skiing Women’s Super-G Live | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO)

PRIME PLUS

Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials 

