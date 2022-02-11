WETM Olympic Primetime Feb 11, 2022

Tonight at the Winter Olympics, gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis leads team USA in the Mixed Teams Snowboard Cross Final. Americans go for gold in short track, and the US takes on Canada in Men’s Hockey. The Winter Olympics tonight at 8 PM on WETM. Before that, we will have the Olympic Zone starting at 7:30.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME



Speed Skating Men’s 10,000m

Cross Country Men’s 15km | Ben Ogden (Landgrove VT), Scott Patterson (Anchorage AK), JC Schoonmaker (Tahoe City CA), Gus Schumaker (Anchorage AK)

Skeleton Women’s First & Second Runs | Kelly Curtis (Princeton NJ), Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge CO)





PRIMETIME



Ski Jumping Men’s Individual Large Hill Qualifying | Casey Larson (Barrington IL), Patrick Gasienica (Spring Grove IL), Kevin Bickner (Wauconda IL), Decker Dean Steamboat Springs CO)

Short Track Men’s 500m Qualifying | Ryan Pivirotto (Ann Arbor MI)

Skeleton Men’s Third & Final Runs | Andrew Blaser (Meridian ID)

Snowboarding Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final Live JIP | Lindsey Jacobellis (Stratton Mountain VT), Nick Baumgartner (Iron River MI), Jake Vedder (Pinckney MI), Faye Gulini (Salt Lake City UT)

Alpine Skiing Women’s Downhill Training Live

Short Track Women’s 1000m Final | Corinne Stoddard (Tacoma WA), Kristen Santos (Fairfield CT), Maame Biney (Reston VA)

Short Track Men’s Relay Semifinal

PRIME PLUS



Biathlon Women’s 7.5km Sprint | Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth ME), Deedra Irwin (Pulaski WI), Susan Dunklee (Barton VT), Joanne Reid (Boulder CO)

Men’s Ice Hockey USA vs Canada