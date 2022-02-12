WETM Olympic Primetime Feb 12, 2022

Tonight at the Winter Olympics – American medalists Chock & Bates and Hubble & Donohue – dazzle in the first night of Ice Dance… and it’s the Olympic debut of the ultimate thrill ride, as Women’s Monobob begins! The Winter Olympics, tonight at 8 PM on WETM.

But before that we will be showing coverage of the men’s 10km sprint in biathlon, qualifying for the women’s team pursuit in speed skating, and the women’s 4x5km relay in cross-country skiing. Starting at 2:30 PM.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME



Biathlon Men’s 10km Sprint

Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

Cross Country Women’s 4x5km Relay | Jessie Diggins (Afton MN)

Men’s Ice Hockey USA vs Canada





PRIMETIME



Women’s Skeleton Third & Final Runs | Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge CO)

Also possible: Speed Skating Men’s 500m

Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob First Run Live | Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville GA)

Figure Skating Rhythm Dance | Madison Chock (Novi MI) & Evan Bates (Ann Arbor MI), Madison Hubbell (Okemos MI) & Zach Donohue (Madison CT), Kaitlin Hawayek (East Aurora NY) & Jean Luc Baker (Bloomfield Hills MI)

Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom First Run Live | Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro VT), River Radamus (Edwards CO), Tommy Ford (Bend OR)

Figure Skating Rhythm Dance

Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob Second Run

PRIME PLUS



Freestyle Skiing Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying | Darian Stevens (Missoula MT), Caroline Claire (Manchester Center VT)

Speed Skating Men’s 500m

Also possible: Women’s Skeleton Third & Final Runs | Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge CO)

Ski Jumping Men’s Individual Large Hill Final

Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run Live JIP