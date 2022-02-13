Olympic Program Alert Header

WETM Olympic Primetime Feb 13, 2022

Tonight after the Super Bowl, Americans are going for GOLD at the Winter Olympics. First, it’s the ultimate thrill ride, LIVE, as the newest Olympic sport, Monobob, comes to a dramatic conclusion. Then American duos Chock & Bates, and Hubbell & Donohue, skate for gold in Ice Dance. LIVE, tonight right after the Super Bowl, on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

DAYTIME


Speed Skating Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals Live
Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run | River Radamus (Edwards CO), Tommy Ford (Bend OR)
Speed Skating Women’s 500m Live | Brittany Bowe (Ocala FL), Erin Jackson (Ocala FL)
Men’s Ice Hockey USA vs Germany Live JIP
Cross Country Men’s 4x10km Relay
Short Track Men’s 500m & Women’s 3000m Relay Finals
Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob First & Second Runs | Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville GA)
Biathlon Women’s 10km Pursuit & Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

SUPERBOWL LVI


Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals



POST-SUPER BOWL

Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob Final Run Live JIP 
Figure Skating Free Dance Live JIP | Madison Hubbell (Okemos MI) & Zach Donohue (Madison CT), Madison Chock (Novi MI) & Evan Bates (Ann Arbor MI)
Speed Skating Women’s 500m | Brittany Bowe (Ocala FL), Erin Jackson (Ocala FL)

PRIME PLUS


Snowboarding Women’s Big Air Qualifying | Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe CA), Julia Marino (Westport CT)
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying 
Also possible: Speed Skating Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinal

