WETM Olympic Primetime, Feb 3, 2022

HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) - An Elmira woman has been arrested on a trespass warrant and for allegedly trying to bring meth into the Steuben County Jail.

Jorden Smith, 23, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office on February 2 on an active arrest warrant from the Town of Hornby. The warrant was in connection to an incident at a service center on SR 414.