Olympic Program Alert Header

WETM Olympic Primetime, Feb 3, 2022

Program Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Olympics Tonight
February 04 2022 08:00 am

The Winter Olympics begin with a big night of Figure Skating on WETM. American star Nathan Chen competes in the short program, with Team USA also on the ice in the Dance and Pairs competition. The Winter Olympics, tonight at 8 Eastern on WETM.  

WHAT’S HAPPENING
Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

PRIMETIME
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying
Figure Skating Team Competition, Men’s Short Program Live – Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT)
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls Qualifying
Figure Skating Team Competition, Rhythm Dance Live – Madison Hubbell (Okemos, MI) & Zach Donohue (Madison, CT)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Mandarin WOD 2/3
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now