WETM Olympic Primetime, Monday, Feb 7, 2022

Feb 7 Primetime
Tonight at the Winter Olympics, Nathan Chen begins his pursuit of individual gold in the Men’s Short Program… and the women of Team USA Hockey take on their greatest rivals, Canada. The Winter Olympics, tonight on WETM.

WHAT’S HAPPENING


Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

DAYTIME


Biathlon Women’s 15km Individual
Ski Jumping Mixed Team Normal Hill


PRIMETIME


Short Track Women’s 500m Final
Speed Skating Women’s 1500m 
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Big Air Final Live | Darian Stevens (Missoula MT)
Alpine Skiing Men’s Super G Live JIP | Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley CA), Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro VT), Bryce Bennet (Squaw Valley CA), River Radamus (Edwards CO)
Figure Skating Men’s Short Program Live JIP | Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City UT), Jason Brown (Highland Park IL)

PRIME PLUS


Women’s Luge First and Second Runs
Short Track Men’s 1000m Final | Andrew Heo (Warrington PA)

