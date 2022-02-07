WETM Olympic Primetime, Monday, Feb 7, 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local experts are encouraged by the decline of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Steuben County Public Health told 18 News there were fewer than 70 new cases over the weekend, which is a significant decrease from weeks prior.

"I do think we're moving into a new phase of the pandemic," Darlene Smith, Steuben County Public Health Director, said. "It is not so much emphasis on the number of positive cases every day, but it's the hospitalization numbers and the death rate."