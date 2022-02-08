Olympic Program Alert Header

WETM Olympic Primetime, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022

Feb 8 Primetime 1920 x 1080 ELM
Tonight at the Winter Olympics, Shaun White kicks off the final competition of his Olympics career… Chloe Kim launches her gold-medal defense in the halfpipe, and Mikaela Shiffrin goes for gold in the Slalom. The Winter Olympics, tonight on WETM.

WHAT’S HAPPENING


Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

DAYTIME


Biathlon Men’s 20km Individual
Women’s Luge Third & Final Runs
Speed Skating Men’s 1500m | Casey Dawson (Park City UT), Emery Lehman (Oak Park IL), Joey Mantia (Ocala FL)
Women’s Hockey USA vs Canada


PRIMETIME


Cross Country Women’s Individual Sprint, Semifinals & Finals | Jessie Diggins (Afton MN), Rosie Brennan (Park City UT)
Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying Live | Chloe Kim (Torrance CA)
Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom, First Run Live | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO)
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final Live | Mac Forehand (Southport CT), Colby Stevenson (Park City UT), Alex Hall (Fairbanks AK)

PRIME PLUS


Snowboarding Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying Live JIP | Shaun White (Carlsbad CA)
Snowboarding Women’s Cross Qualifying 
Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom, Final Run Live JIP

