WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 15, 2022

Tonight at the Winter Olympics, American skaters take to the ice in the Women’s Short Program. And Men’s Hockey continues as Team USA competes in the Quarterfinals. Tonight on WETM.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME



Biathlon Men’s 4×7.5km Relay

Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Large Hill & 10km | Jared Shumate (Park City UT), Ben Loomis (Eau Claire WI), Taylor Fletcher (Steamboat Springs CO)

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Aerials Qualifying | Eric Loughran (Pelham NH), Chris Lillis (Pittsford NY), Justin Schoenefeld (Lawrenceburg IN)

Snowboarding Women’s Big Air Final | Hailey Langland (San Clemente CA)

PRIME



Bobsleigh Two-Man Third Run | Frank Del Duca (Bethel ME), Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (Powhatan VA)

Figure Skating Women’s Short Program | Karen Chen (Fremont CA), Alysa Liu (Richmond CA), Mariah Bell (Monument CO)

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Slopestyle Final Live JIP | Alex Hall (Fairbanks AK), Nick Goepper (Lawrenceburg IN), Colby Stevenson (Park City UT)

PRIME PLUS



Bobsleigh Two-Man Final Run | Frank Del Duca (Bethel ME), Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (Powhatan VA)

Speed Skating Men’s Team Pursuit | Casey Dawson (Park City UT), Emery Lehman (Oak Park IL), Joey Mantia (Ocala FL), Ethan Cepuran (Glen Ellyn IL)

Alpine Skiing Men’s Slalom Final Run Live JIP