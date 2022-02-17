WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 17, 2022

Olympic Program Alert Header

Tonight at the Winter Olympics, American Speed Skater Brittany Bowe competes in the 1000m.  Freestyle skiers go big in the Halfpipe… And it’s the dramatic conclusion of Women’s Figure Skating.  Tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

DAYTIME


Nordic Combined Men’s Team Large Hill & 4x5km Relay
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying | Hanna Faulhaber (Basalt CO), Brita Sigourney (Carmel CA), Carly Margulies (Mammoth Lakes CA), Devin Logan (West Dover VT)
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross Final
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying | David Wise (Reno NV), Alex Ferreira (Aspen CO), Birk Irving (Winter Park CO), Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte CO)

PRIME


Speed Skating Women’s 1000m | Brittany Bowe (Ocala FL)
Figure Skating Women’s Free Skate | Karen Chen (Fremont CA), Alysa Liu (Richmond CA), 
Mariah Bell (Monument CO)
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Halfpipe Final Live JIP | Hanna Faulhaber (Basalt CO), Brita Sigourney (Carmel CA), Carly Margulies (Mammoth Lakes CA)
PRIME PLUS


Nordic Combined Men’s Team Large Hill & 4x5km Relay
Curling Men’s Bronze USA vs Canada Live
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Cross Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final Live

