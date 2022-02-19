WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 19, 2022

Tonight at the Winter Olympics, it’s the exciting conclusion of Figure Skating with the Pairs Final and the Gala. Plus… both the men and the women push it to the limit in Bobsled action.

The Winter Olympics tonight on WETM.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Related Content Olympic Question of the Day – Feb 19

Speed Skating Women’s Mass Start Semifinals & Final | Giorgia Birkeland (White Bear Lake MN)

Cross Country Men’s 50km | Scott Patterson (Anchorage AK)

Speed Skating Men’s Mass Start Semifinals & Final | Joey Mantia (Ocala FL)

PRIME

Bobsleigh Two-Woman Third & Final Runs | Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville GA), Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love (Herriman UT), Sylvia Hoffman (Arlington TX)

Also possible: Speed Skating Men’s Mass Start | Joey Mantia (Ocala FL)

Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate | Alexa Knierim (Addison IL) & Brandon Frazier (Tampa FL), Ashley Cain-Gribble (Coppell TX) & Timothy LeDuc (Cedar Rapids IA)

Bob Sleigh Four-Man Third Run

Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate | Alexa Knierim (Addison IL) & Brandon Frazier (Tampa FL), Ashley Cain-Gribble (Coppell TX) & Timothy LeDuc (Cedar Rapids IA)

Bobsleigh Four-Man Final Live JIP







PRIME PLUS

Alpine Skiing Team Event | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO)

Figure Skating Gala Live JIP | Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City UT), Vincent Zhou (Palo Alto CA), Madison Hubbell (Sylvania OH) & Zach Donohue (Madison CT), Madison Chock (Redondo Beach CA) & Evan Bates (Ann Arbor MI), Alysa Liu (Richmond CA)

SUNDAY is the post-Olympics preview of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Simon Cowell judges with WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. AGT host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.” The show’s time period premiere is the next day, Monday the 21st (8/7c) followed by the premiere of The Endgame (10/9c), a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller.

THURSDAY is the return of one of NBC’s most treasured and honored dramas, with the season premiere of Law & Order. Sam Waterson and Anthony Anderson reprise their roles and are joined by newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi.