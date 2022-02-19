WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 19, 2022

Olympic Program Alert Header

Tonight at the Winter Olympics, it’s the exciting conclusion of Figure Skating with the Pairs Final and the Gala.  Plus… both the men and the women push it to the limit in Bobsled action.
The Winter Olympics tonight on WETM.

WHAT’S HAPPENING


Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

DAYTIME

Speed Skating Women’s Mass Start Semifinals & Final | Giorgia Birkeland (White Bear Lake MN)
Cross Country Men’s 50km | Scott Patterson (Anchorage AK)
Speed Skating Men’s Mass Start Semifinals & Final | Joey Mantia (Ocala FL)

PRIME

Bobsleigh Two-Woman Third & Final Runs | Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville GA), Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love (Herriman UT), Sylvia Hoffman (Arlington TX)
Also possible: Speed Skating Men’s Mass Start | Joey Mantia (Ocala FL)
Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate | Alexa Knierim (Addison IL) & Brandon Frazier (Tampa FL), Ashley Cain-Gribble (Coppell TX) & Timothy LeDuc (Cedar Rapids IA)
Bob Sleigh Four-Man Third Run
Bobsleigh Four-Man Final Live JIP



PRIME PLUS

Alpine Skiing Team Event | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO)
Figure Skating Gala Live JIP | Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City UT), Vincent Zhou (Palo Alto CA), Madison Hubbell (Sylvania OH) & Zach Donohue (Madison CT), Madison Chock (Redondo Beach CA) & Evan Bates (Ann Arbor MI), Alysa Liu (Richmond CA)

