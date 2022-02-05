WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 5, 2022

Tonight, Team USA returns to the ice in first place, after a spectacular opening night in Team Figure Skating… and the fastest skiers in the world race in the Men’s Downhill.
The Winter Olympics tonight on WETM.
WHAT’S HAPPENING
Events listed in air order, subject to change.
DAYTIME
Cross Country Women’s Skiathlon Final
Luge Men, First & Second Runs
Speed Skating Women’s 3000m
Biathlon Mixed Relay
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying
Ski Jumping Women’s Normal Hill Final
PRIMETIME
Short Track, Day 1Figure Skating Team Competition, Women’s Short Program Live | Karen Chen (Fremont, CA)Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill Live | Bryce Bennet (Squaw Valley, CA), Ryan Cochran Siegle (Starksboro, VT), Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley, CA)Figure Skating Team Competition, Men’s Free Skate Live JIP | Vincent Zhou (Palo Alto, CA)