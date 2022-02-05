Olympic Program Alert Header

WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 5, 2022

Program Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Feb 5 Primetime 1920 x 1080 ELM
Olympic Program Alert Header

Tonight, Team USA returns to the ice in first place, after a spectacular opening night in Team Figure Skating… and the fastest skiers in the world race in the Men’s Downhill.
The Winter Olympics tonight on WETM.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Cross Country Women’s Skiathlon Final

Luge Men, First & Second Runs

Speed Skating Women’s 3000m

Biathlon Mixed Relay

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying

Ski Jumping Women’s Normal Hill Final

PRIMETIME

Short Track, Day 1Figure Skating Team Competition, Women’s Short Program Live | Karen Chen (Fremont, CA)Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill Live | Bryce Bennet (Squaw Valley, CA), Ryan Cochran Siegle (Starksboro, VT), Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley, CA)Figure Skating Team Competition, Men’s Free Skate Live JIP | Vincent Zhou (Palo Alto, CA)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now