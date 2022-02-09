WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 9, 2022

Olympic Program Alert Header

Tonight at the Winter Olympics – after making history in the short program, Nathan Chen is in a position to win gold, LIVE tonight… While Chloe Kim looks to repeat gold in the Halfpipe finals.  The Winter Olympics tonight at 8 PM on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change. 

Luge Doubles, First & Final Runs
Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Normal Hill & 10km | Ben Loomis (Eau Claire WI), Jared Shumate (Park City UT), Taylor Fletcher (Steamboat Springs CO)
Short Track Day 3
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final | Colby Stevenson (Park City UT), Alex Hall (Fairbanks AK), Mac Forehand (Southport CT)


Snowboarding Women’s Cross Final | Lindsey Jacobellis (Stratton Mountain VT), Stacy Gaskill (Golden CO)
Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe Final Live | Chloe Kim (Torrance CA)
Alpine Skiing Men’s Combined, Downhill
Figure Skating Men’s Free Skate Live | Nathan Chen (Park City UT), Jason Brown (Highland Park IL)

Figure Skating Men’s Ceremony
Alpine Skiing Men’s Combined, Slalom Live

